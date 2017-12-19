Teaching Doctors To Pass Healthy Diet On To Patients

With the rising health challenges of obesity, diabetes and heart disease many patients find they need to adopt a whole new lifestyle to improve their health, and that includes diet. Physicians, however, receive little nutrition education in medical school and even less during residency, according to Dr. Josephine Elrod of Grandview Medical Center.

Now the University of Dayton and Grandview Medical Center have partnered to offer a culinary medicine program that teaches doctors healthy diet and cooking skills they can pass on to their patients.

Here to discuss the program are Grandview Medical Center Family Medical Physician Dr. Josephine Elrod; and University of Dayton Director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics Jennifer Dalton.