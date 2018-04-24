Related Program: 
Teachers Believe Students Spend Too Much Time Taking Tests: Study

  • angels and superheroes
    Educators provide practices to help teachers cultivate trust and compassion, while managing the pressures of standardized testing.
    Rowan & Littlefield

According to a study by the Center on Education Policy, 81 percent of public school teachers believe their students spend too much time taking tests mandated by their state or district. The study also found that many teachers are losing their commitment to their field, citing multiple frustrations including pressures around testing.

Two local educators, Gamble Montessori High School teacher Krista Taylor and Principal Jack Jose, who have been writing a blog designed to serve as a resource and an inspiration for teachers, have recently published a guide for teachers.

"Angels and Superheroes: Compassionate Educators in an Era of School Accountability," provides specific, reproducible practices to help teachers cultivate trust and compassion, while managing the pressures of standardized testing.

They join "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the challenges faced by many teachers today.

