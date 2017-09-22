Tea Party VS The IRS, Student Suspensions, And A Look At News Media Editorials

New details are uncovered in the tea party suit against the IRS. Hamilton County Public Library trustees say the fate of the main branch is still undecided. And a look at why students are suspended and the latest Ohio public school report cards.

We discuss these and other stories, and we'll hear how news organizations approach taking a stand on issues in their editorials.

Joining us are Cincinnati Enquirer Education reporter Hannah Sparling; Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; 9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus; Enquirer columnist and Editorial Board member Byron McCauley; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.