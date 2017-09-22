Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Tea Party VS The IRS, Student Suspensions, And A Look At News Media Editorials

We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
New details are uncovered in the tea party suit against the IRS. Hamilton County Public Library trustees say the fate of the main branch is still undecided. And a look at why students are suspended and the latest Ohio public school report cards.

We discuss these and other stories, and we'll hear how news organizations approach taking a stand on issues in their editorials.

Joining us are Cincinnati Enquirer Education reporter Hannah Sparling; Enquirer investigative reporter James Pilcher; 9 On Your Side/ WCPO.com Managing Editor, Opinion and Engagement, David Holthaus; Enquirer columnist and Editorial Board member Byron McCauley; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.

