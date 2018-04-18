Syria and Fragile States

Thursday, April 19 at 7:00 pm

From America Abroad: Seven years into a brutal civil war in Syria, we are reminded how fragile states can lead to regional instability, cause humanitarian crises and fall prey to extremist organizations, such as ISIS.

On this episode we look at why some states become fragile; how it affects the people who live there; and the U.S. approach to getting fragile states back on their feet. We focus on the crisis in Syria - the site of one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.

Joshua Johnson, Host of 1A moderates a discussion on foreign policy and fragile states. Guests are:

Nancy Lindborg, President, U.S. Institute of Peace

Ilan Goldenberg, Director, Middle East Security Program, Center for a New American Security

Kimberly Kagan, Founder and President, The Institute for the Study of War

Also, we hear from Syrian refuges in Istanbul talking about what it is like to flee from their homes and what they want from the international community and a report from Jocelyn Ford, from China on how that county is filling the vacuum in places the West has not engaged, like Sudan and Venezuela. Anchored by Madeleine Brand.