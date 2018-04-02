Survey Says Most Voters Want Schools To Start AFTER Labor Day

For the second time in the last two years, there’s a bill in the legislature that would push back the start date for K-12 schools until after Labor Day. A new survey, funded by the Ohio Travel Association, shows voters support that plan.



The Ohio Travel Association’s Melinda Huntley says those surveyed favor school starting in September because August weather is too hot, and so students would have more time for summer jobs and families would have more uniform schedules for vacations.

“Sixty-six percent of Ohio voters support the proposed bill and that also included teachers and parents,” Huntley says.

Tim Stried with the Ohio High School Athletic Association says his group doesn’t care as long as the bill wouldn’t prohibit sports from starting earlier.

“That would put fall sports teams in a predicament because our fall seasons now, most of them begin in the middle of August,” Stried says.

Stried notes if schools start after Labor Day, they will find it hard to wrap up the first semester before Christmas break.

