The first westerner to translate Japanese stories into English was Patrick Lafcadio Hearn. Born in 1850 on the Greek island of Lefkada, and later abandoned by his parents, Hearn was sent to America. He made his way to Cincinnati and while here he wrote hundreds of articles, many of them for the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A selection of his work is now on display at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County in "The Strange and Exotic World of Lafcadio Hearn." Here to discuss the exhibit and Hearn's life and work are Public Library Reference Librarian Diane Mallstrom; and Steve Kemme, president of the Lafcadio Hearn Society/USA.