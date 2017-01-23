State Using Data To Prevent Potential Human Trafficking

State investigators are ramping up their efforts to put an end to human trafficking by taking a closer look at current statistics and data.



The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will begin analyzing a missing children database to look for any indications of human trafficking.

This database is of children who have gone missing at one point or another but may have returned.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says if investigators spot any red flags, they will notify local law enforcement who would then intervene in some way.

“This is something that we rely to a great extent on the public to identify for us. So what we’re doing today is going beyond that and looking at some data to see if we can at least get some indication that someone maybe being trafficked.”

DeWine says this is an added responsibility for current investigators and does not require additional hiring.

