The State of the City, A Fight With HUD, And The Re-opening Of Music Hall

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley presents the State of the City; major changes could be in store for city council over the next four years; a dispute with HUD over conditions at the Alms Hill Apartments could displace dozens of tenants; Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune identifies the county's infrastructure priorities; and Music Hall re-opens this weekend after a $143-million renovation.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian; ​Cincinnati Enquirer city hall reporter Cameron Knight; WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman; Cincinnati Public Radio classical music reporter Janelle Gelfand; WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.

