State Bans Plywood On Foreclosed Buildings

Soon foreclosed properties will have a different look in Ohio. The state became the first in the country to ban the use of plywood over windows. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.



Instead of a foreclosed home or building boarded up with plywood, companies must use a clear plexiglass. Supporters of the change argued that Plexiglass is more durable, less of a target for vandalism, and more transparent for first responders who may be called to the scene for any reason.

Republican Senator Kevin Bacon of Columbus said this helps with appearances too.

“To make the neighborhoods look better and to hopefully retain an increased property value,” said Bacon.

But Democrats did not like the housing bill as a whole, saying other provisions in the legislation would chip away at housing discrimination protections.

