Start Hear: Sex in the City, Food in Space and Hot Cars Downtown

Start Hear: Episode 12

This week on Start Hear:

The Worst Idea of All Time: What started as simply a stupid idea, has quickly turned into a public mental unraveling of two grown men, week by week.

What started as simply a stupid idea, has quickly turned into a public mental unraveling of two grown men, week by week.

The official podcast of the NASA Johnson Space Center. Downtown Download: A unique collection of events that will give you a reason to visit downtown Cincinnati for the first time or the fortieth time.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Rough Translation: Discover how the news of the world is understood outside the US.

Discover how the news of the world is understood outside the US.

Oprah’s personal selection of interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries and more. Sincerely, X: Talks from speakers whose ideas deserve to be heard, but whose identities must remain hidden.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.