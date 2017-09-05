Start Hear: Sex in the City, Food in Space and Hot Cars Downtown

This week on Start Hear:
- The Worst Idea of All Time: What started as simply a stupid idea, has quickly turned into a public mental unraveling of two grown men, week by week.
- Houston, We Have a Podcast: The official podcast of the NASA Johnson Space Center.
- Downtown Download: A unique collection of events that will give you a reason to visit downtown Cincinnati for the first time or the fortieth time.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Rough Translation: Discover how the news of the world is understood outside the US.
- Supersoul Conversations: Oprah’s personal selection of interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries and more.
- Sincerely, X: Talks from speakers whose ideas deserve to be heard, but whose identities must remain hidden.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.