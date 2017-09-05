Related Program: 
Start Hear: Sex in the City, Food in Space and Hot Cars Downtown

This week on Start Hear:

  • The Worst Idea of All TimeWhat started as simply a stupid idea, has quickly turned into a public mental unraveling of two grown men, week by week.
  • Houston, We Have a PodcastThe official podcast of the NASA Johnson Space Center.
  • Downtown DownloadA unique collection of events that will give you a reason to visit downtown Cincinnati for the first time or the fortieth time.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

  • Rough Translation: Discover how the news of the world is understood outside the US.
  • Supersoul ConversationsOprah’s personal selection of interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries and more.
  • Sincerely, XTalks from speakers whose ideas deserve to be heard, but whose identities must remain hidden.

