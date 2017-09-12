Start Hear: The First Catfish, Race in Brazil and Shakespeare Meets Ophelia

Start Hear: Episode 13

This week on Start Hear:

Host Gregory Warner travels to Brazil to discover how racism has affected the country and how Brazilians view the divisive issue of black and white. Art Palace: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Jeremy Dubin talks about his experience with the company and some of its exciting new pursuits and takes a look at Ophelia and Laertes by Benjamin West.



And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Hear thought-provoking ideas on every subject imaginable -- from Artificial Intelligence to Zoology, and everything in between. For the Love! with Jen Hatmaker: The New York Times best-selling author invites you to drop by and catch up with her friends as they laugh and share about all the things we love.

