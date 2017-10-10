Start Hear: Dreamsicle, Solar Bones and Jekyll and Hyde

This week on Start Hear:
- Craft Brewed Sports: Each week, hosts Scott and Mike talk about the latest sports news, talk trash to each other, and try a new craft beer.
- All the Books: Recommendations and discussions about the most interesting and exciting new book releases.
- Cincinnati Soccer Talk: A podcast devoted to Cincinnati's newest team, FC Cincinnati.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.
- Dirty John: A true story about seduction, deception, forgiveness, denial, and ultimately, survival.
You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.