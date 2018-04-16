With Speaker Position Open, Those Who Want The Job Are Lining Up For It

The sudden resignation of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger – after reports the FBI is looking into his travel records – has left the top leadership role in the Ohio House up for grabs. And those who would like the job are lining up.

Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has said the 65-member Republican caucus is still discussing when a vote will be held for a new speaker, who would serve through the end of this year. But House Finance Committee chair Ryan Smith says when it happens, he’s ready. “I think if there’s a speaker’s election in the near future, I’m confident I have the votes," Smith said.

Smith and former speaker Larry Householder have been angling to hold the position next year, since it would be open because Rosenberger was term limited. Smith and Householder are both up for re-election but considered likely to win. Among the representatives who won’t be coming back but are said to be interested in the short-term speaker’s job is Dorothy Pelanda, but she won’t talk about it: “No comment at this time.”

Calls to Householder were not returned.

