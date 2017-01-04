Southwest Leaves Dayton for Cincinnati

Low-cost airline Southwest is landing in Cincinnati. The carrier says it will begin flying from CVG to Chicago and Baltimore June 4.



Southwest's Dave Harvey says the airline will offer eight daily flights. Five to Chicago and three to Baltimore.

CVG officials have been pursing the popular carrier for several years.

While a boon for the Cincinnati region, the move is a loss for Dayton where Southwest is pulling out of the market.

In a statement, Dayton Director of Aviation Terrence Slaybaugh says, "Although we hate to lose any airline service, especially one that the community has been very supportive of, we realize the volatility of the industry and the current trend of airlines to focus on hubs."

Slaybaugh says that trend has meant "smaller to medium-size markets including Dayton have been losing routes."

Southwest will cease operations at DAY in June 2017.

Dayton International says Wednesday's announcement doesn't affect the number of markets with non-stop service from the Gem City.