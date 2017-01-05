Solar Incentive Program Reopening Early This Year

Cincinnati, known as Ohio's "solar capital," according to Director of Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability Larry Falkin, saw a 33 percent increase last year in residential solar installation.

He credits "Solarize Cincinnati," an incentive program where home owners bulk buy solar panels to drive down costs. That program will be opening to city residents early this year. Falkin encourages interested residents to get a free online assessment here.

He says, "The 33 systems that we did in a four month period as part of the "Solarize" program was more than all Hamilton County had done in all of the previous year."

Right now Falkin's office is piloting the program in Pleasant Ridge.