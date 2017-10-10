Simplify Your Life Is The Message Of The Minimalists, Coming To UD Later This Month

If you've ever looked around and wondered how you've accumulated so much stuff, and feel frustrated that you're working so hard just to buy even more stuff, you might want to consider downsizing and taking a more minimalist approach to life.

Through their podcast, website, books and documentary, Minimalism, Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known as The Minimalists by their 4 million active readers, help people live more meaningful lives without clutter.

Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus will be at the University of Dayton later this month to kick-off the UD 2017-18 Speaker Series. And Ryan joins us this afternoon to discuss how to live a simpler, more meaningful life.

