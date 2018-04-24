Ronny Jackson's VA Nomination Hearing Postponed Amid 'Serious Allegations'

Updated at 10:42 a.m. ET

Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson's nomination to become secretary of veterans affairs appears to be in jeopardy amid what one key lawmaker tells NPR's Morning Edition are "serious" but "unsubstantiated allegations."

The comments by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., come as Jackson's planned nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs has been postponed.

The senator declined to comment on the nature of the allegations against Jackson.

"We have been given a brief sketch of what they [the allegations] are, but I'd prefer not to discuss them at this time," Rounds tells NPR.

In a statement, the top Republican and top Democrat on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Sens. Johnny Isakson and Jon Tester, said the hearing would be postponed "in light of new information presented to the committee." Additionally, the pair sent a letter to President Trump requesting additional documentation related to Jackson's tenure as the president's doctor and his role leading the White House medical team.

Rounds said that he and other members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, had received a phone call from Chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., over the weekend advising them "that he was in consultation with the White House and that he would let us know sometime during the early part of the week what the plans are going forward."

Rounds added: "These are serious allegations, and they are ones we'd certainly want to get through."

Jackson currently serves as White House physician. He defused doubts about the health and fitness of President Trump in January, describing his medical condition in excessively glowing terms. Jackson is a former combat surgeon who served with Navy bomb disposal units and instructed underwater salvage teams.

Trump picked Jackson to succeed David Shulkin, who was forced to resign as VA secretary after an inspector general's report uncovered inappropriate expenses.

Even before the unspecified allegations surfaced, some had questioned whether Jackson had the managerial experience to lead a department with 360,000 employees, responsible for the care of some 9 million veterans.

He currently oversees a staff of several dozen in the White House medical unit. While Jackson is primarily responsible for the president's health care, he also offers treatment to White House staffers and occasionally journalists – something he reminded reporters during a January briefing.

"If something should happen to you over the next few months and you should fall ill at some point, most likely I will be the one called to come take care of you," he said. "So when you ask your questions please keep that in mind."

Jackson is also a blank slate on one of the major policy questions facing the VA: how large a role the private sector should play in veterans' health care. Major veterans service organizations are concerned he might oversee a push towards privatization.

"Some Republican colleagues have told me that they think the hearing should be postponed, which certainly deserves consideration," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is also a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press.

"I think there may well be a need for more time, in fairness to Adm. Jackson, so he and the administration have an opportunity to answer these questions fully and fairly," Blumenthal said.

News of the postponement came a day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo, another Trump nominee who appeared in peril, was set on a glide path to approval as secretary of state clearing a key Senate committee.

NPR's Scott Horsley contributed reporting to this story.

