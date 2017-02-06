Related Program: 
The World

Republicans concerned, Russians pleased with Trump’s moral relativism on state-sanctioned killing

By Christopher Woolf 1 hour ago
The World
    In an interview with Bill O’Reilly, President Trump dismissed the Fox News host’s description of Vladimir Putin as a “killer.” “There are a lot of killers,” said Trump. “Do you think our country’s so innocent?”

    Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters