Longtime Cincinnatians will remember the tea rooms that were permanent fixtures in many downtown department stores like Shillito's, Pogue's, McAlpin's and others.

Author Cynthia Kuhn Beischel has researched and written about these bygone establishments – and discovered some of these classic recipes - for her book Lost Tea Rooms of Downtown Cincinnati: Reflections & Recipes, and she talks about it all with our Jim Stump.