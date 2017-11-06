'Reds Hot Stove League' Show Moves To Wednesdays

The "Reds Hot Stove League" call-in show returns for the off-season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, after years of airing Tuesday nights on WLW-AM (700).

The Reds flagship had too many conflicts on Tuesday nights with University of Cincinnati basketball games and "Bengals Line" shows on the weeks of Christmas and Jan. 1, says Dave Armbruster, WLW-AM sports programmer and Reds games producer-engineer.

All the Cincinnati shows will be broadcast on Wednesdays from the Holy Grail Banks across from Great American Ball Park, except for the annual Reds Caravan kick-off show Wednesday, Jan. 24, from the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

The final five shows (Feb. 21 through March 28) will be broadcast from the Reds spring training home in Goodyear, AZ. The show will move from WLW-AM on a handful of dates to WKRC-AM (550), WCKY-AM (1530) or WSAI (1360).

Marty Brennaman, who returns in spring for his 45th season as voice of the Reds, and his son Thom, and/or Jim Kelch will host most of the shows.

The Reds open the season Thursday, March 29, at Great American Ballpark against the Washington Nationals.