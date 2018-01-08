Re-Examining Racist Objects With Kathy Y. Wilson And Dr. David Pilgrin Of The Jim Crow Museum

Acclaimed writer Kathy Y. Wilson opens her home to public view in a new exhibit at the Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts. The exhibit "Sanctuary: Kathy Y. Wilson Living in a Colored Museum" is curated by Emily Buddendeck and features Wilson's collection of artwork, memorabilia and racist objects. Wilson, an award-winning writer, is best known for her column, book and one-woman play "Your Negro Tour Guide."

On Sunday, January 14 the Weston Art Gallery will present "A Reading by Kathy Y. Wilson and Lecture by Dr. David Pilgrim" in the Aronoff Center's Jarson-Kaplan Theater. Wilson will read a new piece reflecting on her 52-year relationship with America, and lead a conversation with curator Buddendeck. Dr. David Pilgrim, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Ferris State University, will give a lecture on using objects of intolerance to teach tolerance. Dr. Pilgrim is the founder and curator of the Jim Crow Museum, an 11,000-piece collection of racist artifacts located on the campus of Ferris State University.

Joining us to discuss Sanctuary and the upcoming lecture are Writer Kathy Y. Wilson and Ferris State University Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. David Pilgrim.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and MLK Coalition will host the 2018 King Legacy Awards Breakfast and honor the King Legacy Youth Leadership Class of 2017 on Monday, January 15. The morning's program features Deondra Kamau Means, Artistic Director of Education and Outreach at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the breakfast begins at 8 a.m. Tickets for the breakfast are $35 and seating is limited. For more information click here. To purchase tickets, call (513) 333-7706. RSVPs are requested by January 8.