Proposals To Change How Congressional Districts Are Drawn

By 1 hour ago

Last week, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected  the language in a proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn in the state. Republicans have held 12 of Ohio’s 16 congressional seats since they drew the district lines in 2011. The lines will be drawn again in 2021, after the next Census.

Credit Ohio Secretary of State

Joining us to discuss efforts to reform the redistricting process in Ohio are League of Women Voters of the Cincinnati Area Vice President, Elizabeth Brown; Chief Policy Analyst with Common Cause Ohio, Catherine Turcer; and Charles W. Ebersold and Florence Whitcomb Ebersold Professor of Constitutional Law at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, Daniel Tokaji.

For more information on redistricting and proposals to reform the process in Ohio, visit the websites of the Ohio Secretary of State, Fair Districts = Fair Elections or Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio.  The League of Women Voters has created a guide for voters, TRU (They Represent Us). To view the guide, click here

