Previewing The Upcoming BLINK Light Festival Happening In Downtown & OTR

The Architects of Air "luminarium" in Washington Park is just one of the dozens of art installations and performances to experience during BLINK.
Credit Architects of the Air

Thousands of people crowded Washington Park to enjoy the sights and sounds of Luminosity during its three-year run. Last year, thousands more enjoyed Luminosity: Re-imagine at the Taft Theatre.

And now a new event will turn a large portion of downtown and Over the Rhine into a light show. BLINK  will cover 20 city blocks from The Banks to Findlay Market, and include more than 40 light-based interactive art installations, the internationally-known Architects of the Air "luminarium" in Washington Park and more than 25 light projections mapped onto buildings, similar to Luminosity's light-mapping of Music Hall.

Joining us for a preview of BLINK are Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation President and CEO Tim MaloneyMarie Kruelwitch-Browne, director of ArtRx for ArtWorks; AGAR Managing Partner Andrew Salzbrun; and Brave Berlin’s Steve McGowan.

BLINK is free and open to the public, and will run from Thursday, October 12, through Sunday, October 15, from 7:15 p.m. to midnight. Architects of Air (tickets required) will be open each day from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information and a map of all BLINK events, click here.

BLINK is presented by the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./US Bank Foundation, ArtWorks, AGAR marketing agency, Brave Berlin, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

