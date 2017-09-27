Previewing The Upcoming BLINK Light Festival Happening In Downtown & OTR

Thousands of people crowded Washington Park to enjoy the sights and sounds of Luminosity during its three-year run. Last year, thousands more enjoyed Luminosity: Re-imagine at the Taft Theatre.

And now a new event will turn a large portion of downtown and Over the Rhine into a light show. BLINK will cover 20 city blocks from The Banks to Findlay Market, and include more than 40 light-based interactive art installations, the internationally-known Architects of the Air "luminarium" in Washington Park and more than 25 light projections mapped onto buildings, similar to Luminosity's light-mapping of Music Hall.

Joining us for a preview of BLINK are Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation President and CEO Tim Maloney; Marie Kruelwitch-Browne, director of ArtRx for ArtWorks; AGAR Managing Partner Andrew Salzbrun; and Brave Berlin’s Steve McGowan.

BLINK is free and open to the public, and will run from Thursday, October 12, through Sunday, October 15, from 7:15 p.m. to midnight. Architects of Air (tickets required) will be open each day from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information and a map of all BLINK events, click here.

BLINK is presented by the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./US Bank Foundation, ArtWorks, AGAR marketing agency, Brave Berlin, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.