A Preview Of The Upcoming Smart Cities Conference

Last fall the City of Newport began a project to become the first "Smart City" in the Midwest, utilizing digital, communications and design technologies.

This spring the City of Cincinnati announced it was looking for partners and providers to begin its smart city plans.

The Regional Smart Cities Initiative (RSCI) was created to bring cohesiveness to these and other similar projects and provide local and regional leaders with the tools to research, plan, fund, and build smart cities and connected communities.

Many of the latest resources available to those designing connected communities will be highlighted here later this month at the Midwest IoT Showcase and Smart Regions Fall Conference.

Joining us to discuss the progress being made locally by the Smart Cities Initiative and for a preview of the upcoming conference are Assistant Vice President for Integrated Research, Head of the Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP) Library and DAAP Instructor at the University of Cincinnati, Jennifer Krivickas; smartLINK Chief Executive Officer Jon Salisbury; and Venture Smarter President and Director of the Regional Smart Cities Initiative, Zack Huhn.

The Midwest IoT Showcase and Smart Regions Fall Conference takes place October 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena. For more information and registration click here.