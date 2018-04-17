Preview China's "Terracotta Army," Coming Soon To The Cincinnati Art Museum

In 1974, farmers digging a well near Xi’an, China, uncovered bronze arrow heads and shards of pottery. Their discoveries led archeologists to the tomb of Ying Zheng (259-210 B.C.) first emperor of China. It’s been called the greatest archeological discovery of the 20th century: an army of 8,000 life-size terracotta warriors and horses. Now, some of these warriors are in Cincinnati for the first time.

"Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China" runs April 20 through August 12, 2018, at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the exhibition are Cincinnati Art Museum Curator of Asian Art Dr. Hou-mei Sung; and Director of Marketing and Communications Jill Dunne.

