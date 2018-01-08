Pot may be legal in California but non-citizens still have cause for worry

California legalized marijuana on New Year’s Day.

But pot possession and use could still have dire effects for non-citizens and undocumented immigrants.

Marijuana is still illegal federally. And federal law controls immigration.

“It’s really unfortunate,” says Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods. “For immigrants, anyone who is convicted of possession of over 30 grams of marijuana, whether here legally or not, will be deportable.”

Non-citizens may have even more cause for worry after Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed federal prosecutors to more aggressively pursue people who sell and use marijuana in states that have legalized it.

“I can’t imagine — and I could be wrong — that there will be a huge enforcement uptick in California,” says Woods. He cites the lack of federal resources to go after marijuana cases and says federal prosecutors in California tend to be more liberal than in other parts of the country.

Still, uncertainty abounds.

Non-citizens “are worried and they have to be worried,” says Woods. “Just based on the current administration’s stance on immigration in general.”





