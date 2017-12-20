Portune Says Library Will Not Sell North Building

  • This is the building the library says it doesn't need and is considering selling.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Updated at 12:30 p.m.

Hamilton County Commission President Todd Portune says the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library Trustees have decided not to sell the north building. Portune says Board Chair William Moran told him about the decision. 

According to Portune, "The people have spoken and the board listened and that outcome is now moving in a different direction.

The proposed sale has been controversial, drawing protests from the group "Our Library, Our Decision Coalition." According to the group's Charles Campbell, "Why are we talking about shrinking a library? Other systems are growing."

At Wednesday's County Commission meeting the group's Ben Stockwell said, "We know there's unanimous public support for keeping the north building open but it shouldn't been a burden on working people for the library to sort its funding issues out."

The library takes up two blocks. Board members were considering the sale of the building north of Ninth Street.

Executive Director Kim Fender says the library doesn't need all the space. She told Hamilton County Commissioners this fall the main branch is significantly underused based on its size. A feasibility study, she says, indicates the four public departments in the North wing could be moved to the South wing with room for operations and growth.

Fender says an industry guideline for library size is one square foot per resident. Commissioner Chris Monzel pointed out 500,000 people would need to live Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine to justify the size of the main branch.

Former Library Trustee President Allen Zaring told commissioners the building is just too large. "It's twice as large as it needs to be."

The library meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

