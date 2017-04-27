Political Junkie Ken Rudin Joins Us To Recap The First 100 Days Of The Trump Administration

This Saturday marks President Donald Trump's one hundredth day in office. While that 100th day is an arbitrary benchmark, it is the milestone we have come to use in measuring a president's performance.

The Trump administration is pointing to job creation, regulation cuts and national security as just some of the president's accomplishments. But the courts have blocked his immigration ban, Congress failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and investigations of Russian efforts to influence last November's election continue.

Joining us for a look at President Trump's successes and failures during his first 100 days are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.