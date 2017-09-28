Related Program: 
Political Junkie Ken Rudin Joins Us With Plenty To Talk About, Including Russia, Health Care & More

Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Howard Wilkinson discuss the latest news in politics.
North Korea's Foreign Minister says President Trump's tweets serve as a declaration of war, giving North Korea the right to shoot down U.S. jets, even in international airspace. The special counsel is looking into the flow of money with ties to Russia into Trump political funds. 

Another Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare fails to proceed to a Senate vote. And the incumbent candidate backed by President Trump and Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell in an Alabama Senate runoff election goes down in defeat.

Meanwhile,  the president continues his National Anthem battle with NFL players. And Hillary Clinton continues her book tour.

Joining us to discuss these and other top political stories are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Related Content

Monday Politics Chat: How 'Tales From The Trail' Column Got Its Start

By Sep 25, 2017
WVXU politics writer Howard Wilkinson spoke with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about the origin of his off-beat politics column, Tales from the Trail, and where it is going from here. You can find Tales from the Trail here.

While We Wait For Springer To Decide, There Is A Real Election Going On

By Sep 24, 2017

The Jerry Springer show continues.

No, not the syndicated slime-fest of a TV show that is now in its 27th season, dealing with important topics such as Mark, The Guy Who Married A Horse; David, The Kung Fu Hillbilly; Heidi, The Adult Baby; and many more far too salacious to name here.

As Springer himself says, when he is out and about and talking politics, "my show is stupid."

The Day Jim Rhodes' Campaign Bus Got Busted For Speeding

By Sep 23, 2017

One drawback to covering politics for a living is that you end up riding on a lot of campaign buses.

I've been a passenger on hundreds of them – some very fancy, others very plain. Some were reasonably comfortable; others were hot and sweaty and gave one the distinct impression mechanical failure was imminent and you might have to find an alternate mode of transportation.

But there was only campaign bus I rode on that was pulled over by the Ohio Highway Patrol for speeding.

Monday Politics Chat: Cincinnati Mayoral Candidates In The Home Stretch

By Sep 18, 2017
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson talked with News Director Maryanne Zeleznik Monday about how, with seven weeks left until Election Day, the candidates for Cincinnati mayor are ramping up their efforts and their rhetoric. 

Ohio's Democratic Governor Candidates: Getting To Know You

By Sep 17, 2017

We've sort of become accustomed to candidates meeting in debates and spending as much time ripping into each other as they do talking about their own ideas.

This was not the case last Tuesday night, when the four Democrats running for Ohio governor met on a high school auditorium stage last Tuesday night in Martins Ferry, an Ohio River town in Belmont County.