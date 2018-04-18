Police Seek Help Catching Butterfly Thief

By 1 hour ago
  • The suspect reportedly entered Krohn Conservatory at 4:59 p.m. April 15.
Cincinnati Police are investigating the theft of an expensive butterfly from Krohn Conservatory.

A blue morpho African butterfly is missing from the Butterfly Exhibit and police have pinpointed the person in the above photo as a suspect.

Morpho butterflies live in places like the Amazon and Nicaragua, and are colored in metallic-like, shimmering shades of blues and greens. They also are very expensive—reported collectors include London jeweler Dru Drury and Paris diplomat Georges Rousseau-Decelle. 

WVXU reached out to Krohn Conservatory for comment and is awaiting a response.  

Anyone with information about the incident, which took place April 15, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. All tips will remain anonymous 

