Police ID Butterfly Bandit

Police have identified the woman they say stole a butterfly from the Krohn Conservatory exhibit last week.

Jamie Revis, 36, of Springfield Township, is wanted in the theft of a blue morpho butterfly from the conservatory's butterfly exhibit on April 15. Previously released video shows a woman in a hat, now believed to be Revis, entering the exhibit at 4:21 p.m. At 4:57 p.m., the same woman struggles with an employee as she tries to exit, reportedly with the butterfly.

Morpho butterflies live in places like the Amazon and Nicaragua, and are colored in metallic-like, shimmering shades of blues and greens. They are reported to be an expensive item for collectors.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. All tips will remain anonymous.