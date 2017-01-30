Photos: Thousands converge on US international airports to protest Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump ended a busy week with an executive order on Friday that halted the entry of all refugees to the United States. The order also blocked from entry citizens of seven specific countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The order, which took effect at midnight on Friday, led to headaches around the world as travelers were stranded overseas or detained upon arrival to the US. The travel restrictions bar all refugees for 120 days and bar citizens of the seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

The global outcry resulted in thousands heading to international airports around the US to protest the travel ban and demanding the entry of those detained. The order also prompted lawyers around the country to come to the aid of those detained.

Here's what many of those protests looked like over the weekend:

Los Angeles

Portland

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Atlanta

New York City

Detroit

Dallas/Fort Worth

Philadelphia

Boston

Chicago





