The P&G Alumni Network Conference Coming Next Week With 2 Public Programs

The P&G Alumni Network helps keep former Procter & Gamble employees connected and provides opportunities for them to give back to their local communities through the P&G Alumni Foundation.

Every two years, the P&G Alumni Network hosts a Global Conference. Many of the more than 37,000 registered network members will be in Cincinnati next week for this year's conference, which runs October 9 through 13. .

Joining us to discuss the P&G Global Alumni Network and upcoming conference are Conference Organizer and Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer at Summit Innovation Labs, Cathy Scruggs; P&G Alumni Network Director and Digital Marketing Consultant Mike Halloran; and Hyperquake President Colin Crotty.

Two programs within the P&G Alumni Network Global Conference are open to the public:

The Generation NOW Young Professional Summit takes place Tuesday, October 10, from 12:30 - 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall. For ticket information and registration click here.

The Small Business Symposium + Life After P&G Showcase will be held Friday, October 13, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Crossroads Oakley Campus. For ticket information and registration click here.