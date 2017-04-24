Personal Stories Of Organ Donation Honoring Donate Life Month

April is National Donate Life Month. On average, 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant. There are more than 118,000 individuals currently waiting for a life-saving transplant, and every ten minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list.

Joining us to discuss the critical need for organ donors is LifeCenter Organ Donor Network Community Relations Director Andi O'Malley. With her today to share their organ donation stories are Debbie Pollino and Hillary and Jordan Weidner.

Debbie Pollino's son Nick died from injuries he suffered in a car crash in 2014. Because he was a registered organ donor, Nick saved the lives of others. Last year Debbie was able to meet the man who received her son's heart.

Hillary and Jordan Weidner's daughter Bea was diagnosed with a rare liver disease when she was just two months old. The only cure was a liver transplant. After testing revealed Hillary was a match for Bea, she donated part of her liver to her daughter.

