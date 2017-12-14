Ohio's First Medical Marijuana Greenhouse Breaks Ground In Yellow Springs

By Jess Mador 16 seconds ago
  • Medications produced by Cresco Labs in Yellow Springs will be available to patients statewide as early as next summer through Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.
    Medications produced by Cresco Labs in Yellow Springs will be available to patients statewide as early as next summer through Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.
    Jess Mador / WYSO

Dozens of public officials and advocates gathered in Yellow Springs Thursday to break ground on Ohio’s first medical marijuana-cultivation site. The project is one of a dozen across Ohio licensed by the state just two weeks ago, and it moves forward amid questions over the fairness of state’s medical cannabis licensing process.

Illinois-based Cresco Labs’ new 50,000-square-foot, $7 million greenhouse will produce pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana products. The high-tech, environmentally friendly facility will be built on nearly 10 acres of village-owned land near Antioch University.

The company expects to create at least two dozen new jobs next year, and add more employees as the facility expands.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Cresco CEO Charles Bachtell told attendees the company also plans to work with Miami Valley community colleges on workforce development, a strategy he touted as successful in Illinois.

Yellow Springs Village Council President Karen Wintrow says she hopes the project will help spur additional economic growth, industrial and business development in the area.

Cresco Labs officials say the new Yellow Springs greenhouse will be secure, climate-controlled, and run on nearly 85 percent renewable energy.
Credit Provided / Cresco Labs

“Yellow Springs has always had an industrial base. We’ve lost that a little bit, and this will be the ability to bring that back," she says. "And we are really anxious for some economic growth and this is really the perfect project to kick it off.”

Yellow Springs owns another 25 acres adjacent to the Cresco site. Wintrow says the village did not offer the company financial incentives as part of its negotiations. Cresco purchased the land outright, and has committed to paying to extend nearby roads, water and sewer lines, and other infrastructure to the facility.

Cannabis medications produced at the Cresco facility in Yellow Springs will be available to eligible patients statewide as early as next summer through Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.

Cresco Labs is also seeking separate dispensary and processing licenses for their cannabis medications. Officials say they plan to submit those applications, which would apply to undisclosed locations outside Yellow Springs, this week.

Cresco Labs's pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana products will be available at dispensaries across Ohio, to patients certified by a physician under the state's new program.
Credit Provided / Cresco Labs

Pharmaceutical-grade medical marijuana is often prescribed as a liquid, oral spray, skin patch, pill or other forms.

It is often used to treat chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and other conditions, according to the Mayo Clinic.    

Cresco officials stress they’re not involved in a recently announced campaign for a 2018 ballot issue that would allow voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

Tags: 
medical marijuana

Related Content

Cities And Townships See Medical Marijuana Dollar Signs

By Dec 11, 2017
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Three companies are applying for medical marijuana dispensaries in Cincinnati's Columbia Township. Administrator Mike Lemon says the clinics project they could do as much as $50 million in business in three to five years, significantly contributing to the economy.

Cincinnati Council To Vote On Possible Medical Marijuana Locations

By Jun 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The full Cincinnati Council will vote Wednesday on a measure to allow medical marijuana cultivation and processing facilities in the city's manufacturing zones.  

The Law and Public Safety Committee approved the issue Tuesday.

Local Companies Grow Their Marijuana Businesses

By Aug 1, 2016
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Tristate businesses are cashing in on the legalization of marijuana in other states and look forward to generating even more sales when Ohio growers and dispensaries are set up in 2017 or 2018.