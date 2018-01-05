Ohioans Are Feeling Lucky

  • Jo Ingles

Ohio Lottery officials report brisk sales at the state’s Mega Millions and Powerball retailers right now.

The Ohio Lottery’s Marie Kilbane says the jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is $450 million and tomorrow’s Powerball jackpot is $550 million. She says higher jackpots mean more ticket sales.

“You know if these jackpots don’t hit, sales and interest will go through the roof. I would bet we will hit a billion dollars pretty soon in terms of jackpots. It’s a crazy time when the jackpots get this high.”

Kilbane says there were about $3 million dollars in Mega Millions sales just for the one drawing earlier this week and about $4 and a half million for the Powerball. 

