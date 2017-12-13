Ohio Legislature Passes Bill That Bans Abortions At Point Down Syndrome Diagnosis Is Made

The Ohio Senate has passed another abortion ban – this one aimed at a specific prenatal diagnosis.



By nearly two to one, majority Republicans approved the House-passed bill that would make it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis. But Democratic Sen. Joe Schiavoni thinks it is a way to persuade doctors from performing abortions.

“This is another unconstitutional step toward taking a woman’s right to choose away.”

Republican President Larry Obhof isn’t worried about the legislation’s legality.

“You know we will see how it goes in court if that’s where it ends up.”

Gov. John Kasich has said in the past that he would sign this ban, which has been passed in two other states.

