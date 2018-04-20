Ohio Legislative Caucus Works to Raise Awareness On Ohio's Trails

By 28 minutes ago
  • Chippewa Rail Trail
    Chippewa Rail Trail
    MEDINA COUNTY PARK DISTRICT
Originally published on April 20, 2018 11:49 am

Ohio has a legislative caucus working to raise awareness of the state’s trails. 

The caucus, formed last year, is the only one in the U.S. dedicated to trails.  The group of lawmakers has been working with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to create a website with an interactive guide to the thousands of miles of state trails.

Rep. Emilia Sykes, an Akron Democrat, is a member of the caucus. She says the group is working to preserve and market what Ohio has to offer well as to highlight urban trails people may not know about.

“So fortunately you will see from the membership, you see all of that. You see rural/urban, Democrat/Republican legislators because trails have an impact on all of our districts, and we would like to encourage use and let people know and highlight how wonderful they are,” Sykes said.

The caucus wants to use events to highlight Ohio’s trails. It also wants to use them as a way of promoting better public health.  

Note:  This story has been updated to correct a spelling error.

Copyright 2018 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.

Tags: 
environment
parks
Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Related Content

New Book Provides All The Dirt On Composting

By Apr 19, 2018
michelle balz
Amazon

More and more backyard gardeners are discovering the benefits of composting, from reducing waste going to landfills to providing rich organic matter for healthier and more productive plants.

Local author Michelle Balz has recently published a comprehensive guide for gardeners, "Composting for a New Generation: Latest Techniques for the Bin and Beyond."

Suffering From Nature Deficit Disorder? Try Forest Bathing

By Apr 6, 2018

There is a paradox with living as a human nowadays.

A 2014 article from the United Nations states that about 54 percent of the human population lives in urban areas (more by now), a proportion that is projected to increase to 66 percent by 2050. By 2045, the report says, more than six billion people will crowd cities.