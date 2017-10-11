Ohio House Lawmakers Approve Bill That Changes Ohio's Consumer Fireworks Laws

For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House has passed a bill that would loosen state regulations on fireworks sales.



The bill would allow retail sales of consumer-grade fireworks beginning in 2020. Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says passage of this bill would make Ohio the 45th state to both allow the sale and use, something he suggests is already happening anyway.



“It is legal today to purchase retail fireworks in the state of Ohio but only on condition, wink wink, nod nod, say no more, that you discharge them out of state. Somehow I’ve got to believe that a lot of people have been holding king’s ex behind their back when they purchase those fireworks.” -State Senator Bill Seitz

The bill, which passed the House by a 6-1 margin, allows cities to make their own restrictions on fireworks usage.

