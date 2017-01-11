Officials Confirm Recovered Remains Belong to Male Plane Crash Victim

The search for debris from a missing plane that took off last month from Burke Lakefront Airport is expected to resume Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed Tuesday that remains found last week are male, but did not provide further details on the identity.

The latest from the Lake Erie plane-crash recovery

Searchers are focused on an area of the lake bottom about the size of a football field, where they found a 20-foot section of the plane’s body, an engine, wheel and several seats. In total, 170 pieces of debris from the plane, including personal items, have been found.

Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur says they’re confident that they’ve narrowed in on the right areas to search.



“Realistically, we’re looking at one to three more days this week, conditions allowing, to be out on the water to continue our recovery effort.”

Six people were on the Columbus-bound flight when it disappeared over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff on Dec. 29: Pilot John Fleming, wife Suzanne and sons John and Andrew, and their neighbors, Megan and Brian Casey.

Bahhur says it looks like the aircraft broke up on impact. Divers recovered the plane’s voice recorder on Friday and debris is being examined at a secure building at the airport.

