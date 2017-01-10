Obama Heads Home To Chicago To Bid Presidency Farewell

President Obama is set to deliver his farewell address to the country after eight years of his presidency this evening beginning at 9 p.m. ET from his adopted home of Chicago.

Speaking from McCormick Place, where he held his 2012 re-election victory party, Obama is expected to defend his administration's legacy even as the incoming Trump administration is threatening to roll back some of his signature proposals, including Obamacare and climate change regulations.

According to speech excerpts released this evening from the White House, Obama will also reflect on his unlikely path to the Oval Office, looking back on how the Windy City shaped who he is, rising from a community organizer to a state senator to a U.S. senator and then the White House at the age of 47.

"I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life," Obama is expected to say. "It was in neighborhoods not far from here where I began working with church groups in the shadows of closed steel mills. It was on these streets where I witnessed the power of faith, and the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle and loss. This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it."

He will continue: "After eight years as your President, I still believe that. And it's not just my belief. It's the beating heart of our American idea — our bold experiment in self-government.

"It's the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," the president will say. "It's the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union.

"This is the great gift our Founders gave us. The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination — and the imperative to strive together as well, to achieve a greater good."

