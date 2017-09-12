The Northern Kentucky Chamber's 2017 Women's Inititative Leadership Summit Coming Sept. 19

While the number of women in leadership positions in government and corporate America has increased dramatically since the Sixties, according to a report by the Pew Research Center, as of 2015 women make up 21 percent of the U.S. Senate, 19 percent of the U.S. House, and just under 25 percent of state legislatures. Just under 6 percent of Fortune 500 company CEOs in 2015 were women.

Next week the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presents the 2017 Women’s Initiative Regional Summit. The annual meeting is an opportunity for women in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati to network while learning leadership strategies. Speakers include several local leaders in addition to executive coach and author Libby Gill. Ms. Gill has served as head of communications and public relations for Sony, Universal, and Turner Broadcasting.

Joining us to discuss women in leadership positions are Northern Kentucky Chamber Women's Initiative Summit Chair, Laura Cook Kroeger, owner and president of Communications Project Partner; Vice Chair Shelley Funke Frommeyer, a financial adviser with Waddell & Reed, Inc.; and Vehr Communications Counselor Pepper Peale, one of the presenters at this year's Summit.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce 2017 Regional Women's Summit takes place Tuesday, September 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. For information and registration, click here.