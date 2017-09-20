The Next Beyond Civility Forum Examines Our Divided Society And The Need For Civil Discourse

The Beyond Civility project allows people to explore the barriers and bridges to effective dialogue. Next Wednesday, September 27, Beyond Civility will present the panel discussion, Can we heal the divide? The Role of Government, which will address our divided society.

Joining us to discuss the erosion of civil discourse in an increasingly-polarized America and how to bring people together to discuss different viewpoints in a meaningful and constructive way are Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Fanon A. Rucker; Beyond Civility moderator, Patti Foster; and Attorney Greg Adams, partner with Croswell & Adams Company, LPA.

Beyond Civility will present Can we heal the divide? The Role of Government, Wednesday, September 27, at the Mayerson JCC. Reception and registration are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the panel discussion is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information and registration, click here.