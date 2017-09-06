New VOA Exhibit On Broadcasting Pioneer Powel Crosley, Jr.

Created in 1944, the Voice of America’s Bethany Relay Station in West Chester served as the voice of freedom around the world for 50 years. Cincinnati broadcasting pioneer Powel Crosley, Jr. called the VOA building’s main concourse “The Temple of Radio.” Decommissioned in 1995, the facility is now home to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

Appropriately, the VOA Museum is about to unveil the most comprehensive exhibit in the nation highlighting the accomplishments of inventor, radio entrepreneur and industrialist Powel Crosley, Jr.

Joining us to share the history of the VOA-Bethany Station and Powel Crosley are National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Executive Director Jack Dominic; and VOA Museum board member, retired Vice President of Harris Broadcast and current broadcast technology consultant, Jay Adrick.

The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting will host the “Celebrate the Voice of America Under the Stars” fundraising gala September 23 to mark its 75th anniversary and celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the VOA-Bethany Station. For more information click here.