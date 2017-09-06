Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New VOA Exhibit On Broadcasting Pioneer Powel Crosley, Jr.

By 9 hours ago
  • The VOA-Bethany Station is now home to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.
    Provided

Created in 1944, the Voice of America’s Bethany Relay Station in West Chester served as the voice of freedom around the world for 50 years. Cincinnati broadcasting pioneer Powel Crosley, Jr. called the VOA building’s main concourse “The Temple of Radio.” Decommissioned in 1995, the facility is now home to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting.

Appropriately, the VOA Museum is about to unveil the most comprehensive exhibit in the nation highlighting the  accomplishments of inventor, radio entrepreneur and industrialist Powel Crosley, Jr.

Joining us to share the history of the VOA-Bethany Station and Powel Crosley are National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Executive Director Jack Dominic; and VOA Museum board member, retired Vice President of Harris Broadcast and current broadcast technology consultant, Jay Adrick.

The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting will host the “Celebrate the Voice of America Under the Stars” fundraising gala September 23 to mark its 75th anniversary and celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the VOA-Bethany Station. For more information click here

Related Content

VOA Museum Looking For Crosley Items, Volunteers

By Jun 21, 2017
John Kiesewetter

The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting wants a few more antique Crosley products for its fall exhibit on Cincinnati radio pioneer/entrepreneur/inventor Powel Crosley Jr.

Museum Planning For VOA 75th Anniversary

By Feb 17, 2017
John Kiesewetter

The National Voice Of America Museum Of Broadcasting  is preparing for the 75th anniversary of the VOA, which started broadcasting Feb. 1, 1942 as part of the Office of War Information.

“We’re planning a series of events and exhibits this year to celebrate the VOA’s commitment across America and the world to embrace best practices in telling the truth in order to let the world decide,” said Jack Dominic, executive director of the museum at the former VOA Bethany Station, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Township.

VOA Program Examines 'Dark Art' Of Political TV Commercials

By Sep 26, 2016
Provided by Glenn Hartong

While watching all the political attack commercials on TV, did you ever wonder how it all started?

Glenn Hartong -- a local video producer, director, photojournalist, editor and teacher -- will explain the history of negative political campaign advertising 7 p.m. Wednesday at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Township.