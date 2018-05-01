Related Program: 
New Toolkit Helps Employers Establish Economic Stability Of Workers

By Dan Hurley 3 hours ago
  • women's fund of greater cincinnati
    The Women’s Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation introduces a toolkit for employers.
    Provided

The Women’s Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation works to ensure the economic self-sufficiency of women in our region and ignites a shared desire to improve it.

In its continuing effort to identify and solve challenges that affect women and their families, The Women's Fund has just released a toolkit of policies and practices for employers in our region that will both benefit their employees and their bottom lines.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the new toolkit for employers are Senior Director of Human Resources with Miami Valley Gaming and Racing, Mardia Shands; and Executive Director of The Women’s Fund, Meghan Cummings.

