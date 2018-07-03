New Program Helps Parents Prepare Children For Kindergarten

Based on one kindergarten readiness screening, half of Kentucky's children are not prepared for kindergarten. Research by Brigance, an educational assessment company, shows that children who enter the grade without the appropriate language, cognitive, motor and social/emotional skills have trouble catching up with their peers.

The Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program, offered through the Brighton Center of Northern Kentucky, is designed to help parents of children ages 3 to 5 years acquire these skills. During home visits, instructors work to strengthen the parent's role as their child’s first and best teacher.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss the HIPPY program are HIPPY Coordinator Jamie Coyle; and Senior Director of Family Economic Success Melissa Hall Sommer.

