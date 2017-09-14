A New Live Variety Show And Podcast Saluting The Locally-Produced "Midwestern Hayride"

Midwestern Hayride was one of the many early radio and television programs produced in Cincinnati that made the city famous for live broadcasting.

The show originally aired in the 1930s as a radio program on WLW, then moved to television. In the 1950s the show aired nationally on NBC and then ABC. It continued its run on WLW-T into the Seventies.

Now a group of local musicians and producers has created a new live country variety show and podcast, HAYRIDE, making its debut this Sunday, that pays tribute to the original Midwestern Hayride.

Joining us to discuss the new show and some early history of Cincinnati broadcasting and Midwestern Hayride are musician and HAYRIDE creator Cameron Cochran; former producer of Midwestern Hayride and former director of The 50-50 Club, Bob Braun's 50-50 Club and The Bob Braun Show, Dick Murgatroyd; Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Reference Librarian Brian Powers; and WVXU Media Beat reporter, John Kiesewetter.

HAYRIDE, a live country music variety show and podcast that pays tribute to WLWT's Midwestern Hayride, will debut Sunday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodward Theater. For information and ticketing, click here.

