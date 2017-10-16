Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A New Book Details The Critical Importance Of Early Childhood Education

By 7 hours ago

Suzanne Bouffard looks inside some of the country’s best pre-K programs to learn how they give children the skills to improve their future success.
Credit Provided

Research has shown the importance of early childhood education. Children who attend quality pre-K programs can acquire academic, social and emotional skills that help form the foundation of their future success.

In her latest book, The Most Important Year: Pre-Kindergarten and the Future of Our Children, Suzanne Bouffard explores what young children need in their earliest years of school and how we can provide it. She recently talked with us about her work, and what she discovered as she studied Pre-K programs across the country. 

Tags: 
Suzanne Bouffard
early childhood eduction
The Most Important Year
author
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Giving Your Child The Best Education Starts Early

By May 4, 2017
Pixabay.com

When it comes to giving your child’s education a boost, it’s never too soon to start. Research has shown that early childhood education has significant long-term benefits for children.

Cincinnati Preschool Promise To Increase Access To Quality Preschool

By Apr 6, 2017
Provided

Last November, Cincinnati voters approved a $48 million levy for Cincinnati Public Schools, part of which will be used to increase access to quality preschool. When the first classes start in August, an additional 2,000 Cincinnati three-  and four-year-olds will start attending subsidized preschool as part of the expansion program. The goal is 6,000 children in five years.

Humor Engineer Drew Tarvin Talks About His Cross-Country Comedy Tour

By Oct 12, 2017
Provided

 

Drew Tarvin is a native Cincinnatian and former Procter & Gamble project manager turned comedian. He calls himself a Humor Engineer who teaches people how to get better results at work while having more fun and less stress.

Jazz Pianist & CCM Alum Fred Hersch Has A New CD And Memoir

By Ron Esposito Sep 29, 2017

He's a Cincinnati native and one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of this era. 

He's got a new CD (Open Book) and memoir (Good Things Happen Slowly: A Life In and Out of Jazz), and will be back in his hometown for the upcoming Books by the Banks Cincinnati Regional Book Festival on October 28. Fred Hersch joins our Ron Esposito to talk about his life, his health and his music.

A New Memoir From A Friend And Employee Of Andy Warhol

By Oct 6, 2017

A new book from Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni tells her personal story of meeting, and later working for, iconic American artist Andy Warhol