A New Book Details The Critical Importance Of Early Childhood Education

Research has shown the importance of early childhood education. Children who attend quality pre-K programs can acquire academic, social and emotional skills that help form the foundation of their future success.

In her latest book, The Most Important Year: Pre-Kindergarten and the Future of Our Children, Suzanne Bouffard explores what young children need in their earliest years of school and how we can provide it. She recently talked with us about her work, and what she discovered as she studied Pre-K programs across the country.