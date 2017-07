J. Allen Hynek is known as the father of modern UFO theory and authored three books (The UFO Experience: A Scientific Inquiry (Collector's Library of the Unknown); The Hynek UFO report; and The Hynek UFO Report: What the Government Suppressed and Why) and coined the phrase "close encounters of the third kind."

Mark O'Connell has just released a biography of Hynek called The Close Encounters Man: How One Man Made the World Believe in UFOs and he's with Lee Hay.