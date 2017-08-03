Neighborhood Growth: Revitalizing Covington

For its continuing On the Ground series featuring area neighborhoods, Soapbox Cincinnati has been taking an in-depth look at Covington, Kentucky. The second largest city on our region, Covington has been experiencing a revitalization during the last several years, attracting new employers and residents, along with major new construction and historic building-repurposing projects.

Joining us for a look at the people and places that make up Covington are Community Development Program Director with The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Rachel Hastings; Soapbox Co-Editor and On The Ground Project editor, Hannah Purnell; and Soapbox Contributing On The Ground writer, Liz McEwan.