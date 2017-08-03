Related Program: 
Neighborhood Growth: Revitalizing Covington

  With more than 40,000 residents, Covington is the second largest city on our region.
For its continuing On the Ground series featuring area neighborhoods, Soapbox Cincinnati has been taking an in-depth look at Covington, Kentucky. The second largest city on our region, Covington has been experiencing a revitalization during the last several years, attracting new employers and residents, along with major new construction and historic building-repurposing projects.

Joining us for a look at the people and places that make up Covington are Community Development Program Director with The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Rachel Hastings; Soapbox Co-Editor and On The Ground Project editor, Hannah Purnell; and Soapbox Contributing On The Ground writer, Liz McEwan.

